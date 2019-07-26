Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Florence "Dee" Huyck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dee Huyck died July 11, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, of natural causes while on an RV trip to Colorado with her husband Jim Huyck. Dee was born March 11, 1949 in Trenton, New Jersey to Charles and Florence Hall. Dee was married to Jim Huyck for over 47 years, having married on June 4, 1972 in Canoga Park, CA. Dee is survived by her husband, Jim Huyck, two sons, Jonathan and Jason, Jonathan's wife Katie, two sisters Anne Carrington and Pat Hall, Anne's husband Craig, grandchildren Bennett and Lyla Huyck, mother-in-law Coramae Huyck, brother-in-law Willard Huyck and her beloved Cocker Spaniel Daisy. Dee was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Florence Hall and brother Chuck Hall. Dee graduated from Canoga Park High School and attended Pierce College in Woodland Hills. Dee worked at programs for the disabled, as well as at Geico and USAA insurance companies. She retired from the San Juan School District in 2014 where she worked as a Clerk in the office at Gold River Discovery Center for over 20 years. Dee loved reading, traveling as well as spending time with her family. Dee was loved by everyone. She was a remarkably kind and gentle lady who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers Dee would want donations made to the Sacramento SPCA. Family and friends will be gathering in remembrance of Dee on Saturday, July 27th.

