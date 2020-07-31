Born June 19th 1926, she passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Pauline Best, her husband William Schmitt, son Glenn and sister Ruth. She is survived by her son Bill and wife Emalee, daughter Marilynne, sister Jeanette and brother-in-law Ray, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Dolores was a native of Sacramento and a graduate of Sacramento High School. She enjoyed working and was a long time State employee and worked as an accountant for various agencies. She loved to travel and was fortunate to visit many other countries. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Dolores will be deeply missed but will remain forever in our hearts. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small memorial was held in her honor, and a private Inurnment was held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.



