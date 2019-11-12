Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Jacobo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores, born April 20, 1935, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Sacramento, CA on November 6, 2019, at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her parents Dionicio De La Torre and Vicenta Jimenez and her four siblings; Jose De La Torre, Rudolfo De La Torre, Altagracia Guillen, Guadalupe Romo and her husband Arturo Jacobo Sr. She is survived by her two sons Arturo Jr. and Vicente, her daughter-in-law Monica Alejandrez-Jacobo and grandchildren Victoria and Antonio. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm. A Christian Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 am. Both services will be held at Saint Anne's Church, 7720 24th Street, Sacramento, CA. Family and friends are also invited to attend a reception immediately following the Mass at the Elks Lodge 6446 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA.

