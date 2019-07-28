Guest Book View Sign Service Information Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 (650)-756-4500 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Saint Roberts Church Crystal Springs Ave. Oak in San Bruno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Janice Marucco, of Oakland, formerly of Lincoln and San Bruno, passed away on June 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Marucco for 48 years and is survived by her son, Mark Marucco (his wife, Barbara) and daughter, Diane Cote (her husband, Ric); grandmother of Tessa and Vincent Marucco and Ella and Camille Cote; loving sister to Rosie Weinel, Carol Pegg, and brother Bill Fortener; loving aunt to 34 nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews; dear friend to many relatives and a kind and loyal friend to a large circle oflifelong friends. Dolores loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed talking to her family and friends regularly including her very close friends from her hometown, Dayton Ohio, San Bruno PTA groups and most recently, her friends near Lincoln. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, bowling, a little bit of gambling on slot machines, and an occasional glass of cold wine. She loved all Bay Area sports teams and avidly followed them day to day and week to week. She loved and cared for many dogs and cats and most recently her little Max. Friends and family are invited to the Funeral Mass Friday, August 9, 2019, 10:30am at Saint Roberts Church, Crystal Springs Ave. at Oak in San Bruno. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. No flowers are necessary. The family prefers memorial contributions be made to .

