Our Loving mother, Dolores Lee Dean Lee, 79 of Elk Grove, California passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Dolores was born March 15, 1940 in Clinton, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Leland Fredrick and Nellie Katherine Dean. She is survived by her two daughters, Wendy Lee and Rebecca Larson, her brother Richard Dean and wife JoAnn, her sister Donna Wagner and husband Bernard and sister Debbie Vietz and husband Byron. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Preston Lee, her son Robert Lee, her sisters Earlene and Rosemary and her brother Bill. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Services will be held at Point Pleasant United Methodist Church in Elk Grove (3329 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove, 95757). Reception to follow.

