Dolores Mae Barandas (Ferreira) was born on September 19, 1922 to Lauro Ferreira and Rose (Brum). Dee died on Wednesday, May, 13, 2020, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Manuel J. Barandas, her sons, Richard, John and James, her son-in-law, John Naify, her siblings, Manuel, Lauro Jr., Joseph, Alfred, Mary (Rosa) Marguerite (Stalzer) and Rosemary (Silva) and many in-laws and close friends. Dee is survived by her daughter, Gloria Naify, son Thomas (Peggy Ford), and daughters-in-law Lori Barandas and Kathy Casten (Dave). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole Tooley (Dave), Robert Naify (Jerrianne), John Barandas, Sherry Barandas, Kelly Leitzman, Craig Barandas, Brian Barandas (Jenn), Manuel (Andrea) and Richard Barandas (Liberty Levato) and Megan Bevens (Ray), along with great-grandchildren Kyle and Claire Tooley, Grace and Ronan Naify, Bella Barandas, J.J. Levato, Brittany Sanchez, Devin Merker, Kailey & John (Jack) Barandas, James & Brandon Barandas, Sofia Barandas, Daisy & Bennie Bevens. Dee was a devoted wife and wonderful mother and avid supporter of Manuel's business, including being the bookkeeper for Barandas Farms Inc. Along with raising her children, and her bookkeeping duties, she was an avid gardener and took great pride in her iris and rose gardens. When Manuel was alive, he and Dee traveled to many destinations and often were accompanied by their children and grandchildren. Dee loved to play cards, especially if money was involved, or if her grandkids wanted to play. Dee was always willing to help support a worthy cause, which included volunteering at Mercy Hospital, helping at the California Tomato Growers Association's booth at the California State Fair and creating bookmarks from pressed flowers for sale to support the Mustard Seed School. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and the St. Elizabeth Social Club for many years. She was also the largest and oldest supporter of the Portuguese Cousins Annual Reunion. Due to the restrictions surrounding the current virus and the imposition of social distancing requirements, there will not be a rosary or gravesite service. Dee's family will be creating a celebration of her life at a later date, when a large gathering is permitted. The family would like to thank all the groups and individuals that kept Dee in their prayers and wish to thank Cassie, Symone and Marley for giving great care to Dee over the last year at The Vintage Farmhouse. To celebrate Dee's impact on your life, please donate to a charity of your choice in her name. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons, Funeral Directors Since 1897.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2020.