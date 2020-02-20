Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Maria Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On the morning of November 9, 2019 our lovely sister and mother Dolores Maria Harris winged her way to heaven. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sacramento John and Angie Perez, sister Teresa Perez and brother Sacramento John (Ric) Perez. She is survived by her loving daughter Michelle Smothers, sister Evie (Perez) Jacobsen and brother Raymond (Ramon) Perez. Dolores was raised in Sacramento and graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School in the spring of 1960. Three years after high school she married and left California. Dolores lived in many different states throughout her life such as Oklahoma, Ohio, Florida and even resided in Pleasanton, California for a time. During her absence she often phoned the family to see how everyone was. Dolores finally settled in Florida. After her divorce she longed to experience California seasonal changes and returned to live out her life there. Dolores was a kind and gentle soul who felt deep compassion toward those less fortunate. She always had a kind word and rarely voiced anger or felt envious of others. In many ways Dolores carried with her an angelic sprite which she shared through her kindness. She could go anywhere and make fast friends with almost anyone. Dolores lived a simply quiet life and made no major mark on society. However, when she presented herself before God and all his angels we are certain they all knew who she was. God bless you dear sister we will see you again.

On the morning of November 9, 2019 our lovely sister and mother Dolores Maria Harris winged her way to heaven. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sacramento John and Angie Perez, sister Teresa Perez and brother Sacramento John (Ric) Perez. She is survived by her loving daughter Michelle Smothers, sister Evie (Perez) Jacobsen and brother Raymond (Ramon) Perez. Dolores was raised in Sacramento and graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School in the spring of 1960. Three years after high school she married and left California. Dolores lived in many different states throughout her life such as Oklahoma, Ohio, Florida and even resided in Pleasanton, California for a time. During her absence she often phoned the family to see how everyone was. Dolores finally settled in Florida. After her divorce she longed to experience California seasonal changes and returned to live out her life there. Dolores was a kind and gentle soul who felt deep compassion toward those less fortunate. She always had a kind word and rarely voiced anger or felt envious of others. In many ways Dolores carried with her an angelic sprite which she shared through her kindness. She could go anywhere and make fast friends with almost anyone. Dolores lived a simply quiet life and made no major mark on society. However, when she presented herself before God and all his angels we are certain they all knew who she was. God bless you dear sister we will see you again. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close