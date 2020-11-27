Dolores Sawyer
May 13, 1928 - October 16, 2020
Pollock Pines, California - Dolores Kimsey Sawyer, 92, of Cameron Park passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of October 16, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by her loving family.
Dolores "Dee" was born on May 13, 1928 in Rockford, Illinois. She was the daughter of Velnie and Lawrence Supry. Dee was an only child but made many lifetime friendships that were like family to her. Her favorite memory as a teenager was her family getting a home telephone. She loved talking on the phone with friends and family throughout her life. While she was in high school, her first job was a telephone operator. After high school, Dee moved to California with her parents. She met David Kimsey in 1946 and they were married August 15, 1948 in Sacramento where they raised five daughters.
While Dee worked part time in sales, customer service and real estate, her number one job was taking care of her children. She was a wonderful mother, always making holidays, birthdays and vacations special. She enjoyed summer camping at the ocean and cooking for any event that came her way. Dee loved people and after her children were grown she went to work for Federal Express in customer service. Once Dave retired, they moved to their beautiful mountain home in Pollock Pines in 1988. Dee and Dave traveled and especially loved the National Parks. They enjoyed their grandchildren playing in the snow and picnicking at Sly Park. She was an amazing grandmother. She loved to spend time and cook for her grandchildren creating many forever memories. She was so proud of them and was a major influence in their lives.
After Dave passed away, Dee moved to Gold Country Retirement Apartments where she met Will Sawyer. They were married in 2005 and spent six years together traveling and enjoying life until Will passed away in 2011.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Velnie and Lawrence Supry: husbands, David Kimsey, Willis Sawyer: daughter, Donna Kimsey: grandson, David Bottorf: and son-in-laws, Bill Bottorf (Kathleen), Ronnie Klein (Carol) and Bob Bailey (Sharon).
Dolores is survived by daughters, Carol Klein, Diane Sinetos (Dave), Kathleen Gates (Don), Sharon Sager (Dan) and Karen Major (Ron): grandchildren, Katie, Jacob, Nicholas, Michael, Robert, Michelle and Krista: and great grandchildren, Anthony, Jackson, Joseph, Ronnie, Athena, Hunter, Duane, Bella and Preston. Dolores felt lucky to have inherited stepsons, Steve Sawyer (Lynn), Jeff Sawyer (Karrin) and Greg Sawyer who gave her additional happiness late in her life.
Dolores was the most kind, generous and helpful person. She was nonjudgmental and loving to everyone. She will be deeply missed by all the lives she touched.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Snowline Hospice, 6520 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619 or at snowlinehospice.org
Please join us in remembering "Dee", by visiting our Memorial at www.chapelofthepinesfunerals.com
. Through this website, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family as well as view the Video Tribute.