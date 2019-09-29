On September 22, 2019, Dolores (Dee) Shiurba passed away peacefully. She was born on March 13, 1934 in Indiana to Francis and Ishmal Smith. The family relocated to Oceanside, CA. and then later Sacramento where Dee graduated from Sacramento High School and entered the workforce. She was a successful high-end furniture sales rep and this enabled her to pursue her dreams of traveling to various foreign countries. In later life Dolores was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis which ultimately ended her travels and career. She is survived by her daughter Deon (Bill) Batchelder, sister Jill McAuliffe, niece Kelley McAuliffe and nephew Danny McAuliffe (Monica & children, Shay and Ireland) and cousins scattered throughout the United States. The family would like to thank the staff at Eskaton Fair Oaks for their quality care, patience, and support these past 13 years. Dolores wishes were to be cremated and ashes scattered at sea. No services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019