Service Information

Harry A. Nauman & Son
4041 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento , CA 95822
(916)-452-6157

Viewing
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry A. Nauman & Son
4041 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento , CA 95822

Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery

Obituary

In Sacramento, CA on February 15, 2020 at the age of 80 beautiful years, Dolores Valdez has joined her husband of 49 years in the afterlife. A Sacramento native, she was born on August 26, 1939. Dolores is survived by her five children; Arthur T. Valdez III, James M. Valdez, Daniel G. Valdez, Vincent J. Valdez, and Margaret R Valdez; 14 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Many people knew her as Mrs. Valdez as she was a Teacher's Associate in Special Education at David Lubin Elementary School and John H. Still Middle School. Upon retiring as a Teacher's Associate, she continued to tutor children in reading. Dolores was honored for her achievements in education with the Vanguard Medallion and SCUSD Champion Award. Dolores was an active advocate for migrant workers in honor of her parents who were migrant workers in their youth and donated clothes every year to the United Farm Workers who are constantly fighting for better working conditions. Dolores also volunteered countless hours to many different organizations including but not limited to docent at the Governor's Mansion, where she chaired the mansion's Christmas Decorations Committee and played the role of Mrs. Clause for Christmas tours. Dolores also volunteered at the Casa Garden Restaurant helping out in the kitchen during their busy lunchtimes. Dolores was a beacon of light to her family and she enjoyed crochet, knitting, origami, and playing with her fluffy cat Billie Jean while watching Raiders football. Dolores was a devoted wife first and foremost as well as a loving mother, beloved grandmother, wise older sister, and generous great grandmother. Dolores put her family first before anything else and she is eternally loved as a result. Dolores possessed a no-nonsense attitude and took a tough-love approach when necessary to push her students and family to be the best versions of themselves they could possibly be. She did not accept excuses and only asked for your best effort. Family and friends are invited to view on Friday, February 21, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm at the Land Park Chapel of Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd. The burial will be Saturday February 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

