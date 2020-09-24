Dolores Zagun

Dolores "Lola" Luna Zagun, 74, of Sacramento, CA, passed away peacefully on 7/28/20, following an extended period of illness. Her hobbies included cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Ruben, son Ricardo Sr, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings, and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, and her precious daughter Cristina Alfaro Allen. She leaves behind a legacy of love and will be dearly missed.



