Domie Luna

Domie (Domicilia) Luna 100, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 22. She was healthy and so proud of it and did not suffer. She was alert, kept her sense of humor, and brought much joy to all who knew and loved her until the very end. Born in Carrizozo, New Mexico on March 30, 1920. Her family moved to Greeley, Colorado when she was a young girl. In the 30's the family moved to Sacramento where she met and married Barney Luna and they were married for 59 years and raised 4 sons. She worked as a butcher for 29 yrs. and was an avid poker player. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Barney, son Steve, and daughter-in-law Linda. She is survived by her sons Herb (Kathy), Bobby, Michael, 7 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 9 Great, Great Grandchildren, and brother Fred Mez. A mass of Christian burial will be held outdoors on Friday September 11th at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 11:00, Mass 11:00. Internment to follow. A celebration of her 100 years of life will take place as Covid guidelines allow, hopefully soon. Social distancing and mask requirements will be adhered to.



