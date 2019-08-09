Donnie Carroll Aston, 85. Passed away at his home in Sacramento, California on Saturday August 3, 2019. Born in Dover, Arkansas on July 30 1934, the son of Juel and Eva Mae Aston. Don was proceeded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years , Marge (Margaret) Aston, and brothers Ralph, Thurman, Paul, David, Odis, and infant sister Lola Mae. A Navy Veteran, Don settled in California, where he met Marge and they married in 1962. In the 1960's Don ventured into the pool business, it led to the formation of Crystal Pool Supply, Best Pool Supply and Chem Quip Inc. Don helped open and operate and served on the Board of Directors of FPSIE (Foundation of Pool and Spa Industry Education). He was also on Pool Master Board of Directors. Don had a huge impact on the Swimming Pool Industry in Northern California. Don loved and enjoyed his family. He and Marge enjoyed traveling, they regularly visited Arkansas, as well as Manitoba, Canada. He also loved the Stock Market, Coin Collecting, watching his grandchildren play sports, beekeeping, poker and a good sense of humor. He leaves behind his son James Hazell (Judy), daughter Gretchen Dole (Mike) and son Steven Aston (Kim); granddaughters Brigitte Dole, and Deven Margaret Aston, grandson Brain Dole; sister Modean Bowman (Virgil) of Russellville, Arkansas, and brother Herb (Carol) Aston of Iraan Texas. As well as many close nieces and nephews. Don will be missed greatly by everyone who knew and loved him. Services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2:00pm at East Lawn Mortuary, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 9, 2019