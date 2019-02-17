Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Don Carl Hoffeditz, 77, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on "Pearl Harbor Day", December 7, 1941, in Sacramento. He attended C.K. McClatchy High School and graduated from Sacramento State University with a Mathematics degree. He worked for Brunswig Drug, the State of California, Booz Allen, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, before venturing out on his own as an Independent Consultant and Contractor. Don is survived by son Mike and daughter-in-law Margaret Hoffeditz, grandchildren Matthew and Megan Hoffeditz, brother Aaron Ross Hoffeditz, niece Leslie Ann Hoffeditz, and aunt Lorraine "Baby" Parks. In addition to many friends and extended family, Don also leaves behind his special companion and travel partner, Gay Rodda-Fox who provided loving care during his final days. He was preceded in death by wife Nancy Hoffeditz, parents Aaron and Ann Hoffeditz, and younger brother Mark. Don was an avid collector and enjoyed travel, especially his annual trips to Hawaii. He and Gay had just returned from back-to-back trips to Kona and an eastern coast cruise to Canada prior to becoming ill. Memorial remembrances may be made to the . A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future for family and friends. For more information, please contact (916) 205-2830.

