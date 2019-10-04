Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Edwin Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Don Edwin Mitchell, born September 14, 1940, passed away and went to be with his Lord the morning of September 30, 2019. Don was born in Forester, Arkansas, to Doris and Dewey Mitchell, and spent much of his childhood in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Don served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958 through 1961. Mid-way through this military service he married the girl who would become his life-long love, Julia Allen. Don began his distinguished career as a firefighter with the Florin Fire District on July 1, 1968. Don remained with Florin Fire District his entire career, retiring on December 31, 1997, as Deputy Chief after a near thirty-year career. Along his journey, Don had many interests in life, but none of them were more important to him than his God and his family, and he showed this by the awesome life he led. Don is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Julia Mitchell, his children Brent Mitchell, and Brenda and Kai Mickey, his grandchildren Kristen Mickey, Tyler and Rachel Mickey, and Julia Mitchell, his siblings Connie Moon, and Danny and Juliann Mitchell, and many other family members, all of whom he loved very much. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service celebrating Don's life that will be held on October 5, 2019, at 2:00pm at Elk Grove Church of Christ located at 2601 W Taron Court, Elk Grove CA 95757. A time of fellowship will immediately follow the service.

