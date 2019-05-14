Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Hodson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Only child of Chet & Mary Hodson. Husband of 63 years to Donna (Machado) Hodson. Father to Mike, Julie, & Tim (Nicole) Hodson. Grandfather to Timmy (Alex), Sami (Bryan), Nick, Joey (Jenna), Mick (Crystal), Stephanie, & Josh. He loved being a great-grandfather (G-pa) to Dezmond, Alice, Christopher, Tyler, Michael, and Aubrey. Uncle, great-uncle, & friend to many. He was a proud member of the DeMolay in his youth, Free Masons, Shriner's Bel Ali Shrine,& Cibara Motor Corps. Upon his Request, no formal service will be held but a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 5 PM at his home. In lieu of condolence gifts, donations may be sent to of Sacramento- where he volunteered for many years.

Only child of Chet & Mary Hodson. Husband of 63 years to Donna (Machado) Hodson. Father to Mike, Julie, & Tim (Nicole) Hodson. Grandfather to Timmy (Alex), Sami (Bryan), Nick, Joey (Jenna), Mick (Crystal), Stephanie, & Josh. He loved being a great-grandfather (G-pa) to Dezmond, Alice, Christopher, Tyler, Michael, and Aubrey. Uncle, great-uncle, & friend to many. He was a proud member of the DeMolay in his youth, Free Masons, Shriner's Bel Ali Shrine,& Cibara Motor Corps. Upon his Request, no formal service will be held but a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 5 PM at his home. In lieu of condolence gifts, donations may be sent to of Sacramento- where he volunteered for many years. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.