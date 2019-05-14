Only child of Chet & Mary Hodson. Husband of 63 years to Donna (Machado) Hodson. Father to Mike, Julie, & Tim (Nicole) Hodson. Grandfather to Timmy (Alex), Sami (Bryan), Nick, Joey (Jenna), Mick (Crystal), Stephanie, & Josh. He loved being a great-grandfather (G-pa) to Dezmond, Alice, Christopher, Tyler, Michael, and Aubrey. Uncle, great-uncle, & friend to many. He was a proud member of the DeMolay in his youth, Free Masons, Shriner's Bel Ali Shrine,& Cibara Motor Corps. Upon his Request, no formal service will be held but a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 5 PM at his home. In lieu of condolence gifts, donations may be sent to of Sacramento- where he volunteered for many years.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 14, 2019