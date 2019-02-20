Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don McGrew. View Sign

Born in 1946, Don McGrew used up every one of his 9 lives and then some before passing on to heaven last weekend. Through his childhood partly in an orphanage to his young party days to serving his country in Vietnam to his reckless driving and everything in between, Vegas had his chances of making it to 72 years of age at a 1,000:1 odds. We are all very lucky he beat those odds and shared so much life with all of us! He gave everything to his family and those closest to him- all his love, time, and resources- and he'd do it again in a heartbeat. He lives on through his family, friends, and business, all he's extremely proud of! He lives on through his wife Pat; daughter Katie; sons Dan and Jeff; local granddaughters Ellie, Zoe as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who live out of state; sisters Kathy and Toni. He is preceded in death by sister Patti and parents Donald Sr. and Peggy. He'd always want to leave people with a laugh, so please remember that joke he told you a million times, and come share it with us at St. Peter & Paul Church (4450 Granite Dr., Rocklin, CA 95677) this Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Celebration of life to follow the mass at Johnson-Springview Park Community Center (5480 5th St., Rocklin, CA 95677.)

Born in 1946, Don McGrew used up every one of his 9 lives and then some before passing on to heaven last weekend. Through his childhood partly in an orphanage to his young party days to serving his country in Vietnam to his reckless driving and everything in between, Vegas had his chances of making it to 72 years of age at a 1,000:1 odds. We are all very lucky he beat those odds and shared so much life with all of us! He gave everything to his family and those closest to him- all his love, time, and resources- and he'd do it again in a heartbeat. He lives on through his family, friends, and business, all he's extremely proud of! He lives on through his wife Pat; daughter Katie; sons Dan and Jeff; local granddaughters Ellie, Zoe as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who live out of state; sisters Kathy and Toni. He is preceded in death by sister Patti and parents Donald Sr. and Peggy. He'd always want to leave people with a laugh, so please remember that joke he told you a million times, and come share it with us at St. Peter & Paul Church (4450 Granite Dr., Rocklin, CA 95677) this Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Celebration of life to follow the mass at Johnson-Springview Park Community Center (5480 5th St., Rocklin, CA 95677.) Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2019

