Don Wayne McKaughan passed away on October 29, 2019 at Sutter Hospital in Sacramento, CA at the age of 70. Don is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 19 years, Frieda McKaughan; his children: Justin (Rachel) McKaughan, Thomas McKaughan, and Candace (Roger) Enders; stepson Dominik (Ina) Breer; grandchildren Molly and Jack McKaughan; Treypac, Alaijah, and Mabbina McKaughan; Stella Enders, Gibson Enders, and Ruby Enders McKaughan. He is preceded in death by his mother Fay McKaughan, father Oliver McKaughan, brother Narciles McKaughan, sisters Canova Edland and Whynama Scott of Sacramento. Don was born on May 3, 1949, in Sacramento, CA to Fay and Oliver McKaughan. He graduated from Norte Del Rio High School in 1967. He graduated from California State University, Sacramento in 1971 with a baccalaureate in Computer Science. He went on to attend Bethany Bible College in Scott Valley and obtained a degree in ministry in 1974. He became a licensed Certified Public Accountant in 1976. He married Frieda on December 2nd, 2000 in Nevada. Don had a successful career as a CPA, operating his own practice for over 35 years where he helped clients with their taxes, providing the best service possible. He was passionate about supporting families with their taxes and financial affairs. His children remember him as a helpful, generous father who instilled a strong work ethic and a drive to be successful. Don was an avid outdoor enthusiast and often went on 200-mile bike rides with his friends and Frieda, joining the California Triple Crown Hall of Fame in 2016 for completing 50 Double Century rides. Don and Frieda traveled the world to go on hikes, something they shared a love for. He had a love for Harleys and went to several Sturgis rallies on his bike. His presence will be greatly missed by all.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 9, 2019

