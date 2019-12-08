Don Peterson

A new journey begins for Don after years with Alzheimers. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Mary ; daughters Lynn (Todd), and Diane (Doug), grandchildren Tyler, Hayley, Nathan and Owen, and his dear dog Penny. He moved from Montana to CA in his teens, attended Paly High and graduated from Stanford, 1958. After a long career with Hallmark, he owned Peterson's Hallmark and eventually retired with Mary to Arnold, CA, aka "Shangri-la!" where he enjoyed friends, golf and SIRS. He will be remembered for his positive quotes, PMA(Positive Mental Attitude), sense of humor , love and dedication to his family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 8, 2019
