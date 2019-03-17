Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Spickelmier. View Sign

Don Spickelmier passed away in December 2018 from complications resulting from his long, courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was known as "Don", "The Don", "donRunr1", "Donaldo" to his Spanish speaking friends and "Papi" to his grandchildren. Don was born the first of four boys to Evelyn & Reuben Spickelmier in Salt Lake City in 1940. He grew up with his brothers, (Jay Spickelmier of Boulder City, NV, Karl Spickelmier of Santa Monica, CA and Eric Spickelmier, deceased) in Lakewood, Colorado and was competitively involved in basketball, baseball, wrestling, skiing and cross-country running his entire life. With a scholarship in varsity basketball to Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado, Don was highly academic even while competing in skiing and running races with multiple wins in the well-known Colorado "W" Mountain Race. After teaching Business courses for four years at Lakewood High School and coaching football and basketball resulting in two state championships in football during his tenure, Don moved to Lubbock, Texas to attend Texas Tech University. There he completed his Doctorate Degree in College Administration and married Connie White of Lubbock. They moved to Sacramento, CA in 1972 and Don began his highly successful insurance career with Fidelity Union Life (Alliance), and later started a business in tax preparation. Don joined the Buffalo Chips running group in the late 1970's and ran competitively for the next 18 years racking up multiple wins with personal records including: 4:36 (age 41) 1-Mile Run, 15:30 5-K Road Race, 33:10 10-K Road Race, 34:38 (age 50) 10K Road Race, 2hrs 49min (age 50) Marathon, 2hrs 47min (age 51) Marathon. In 1995 Don became Donaldo, super enthusiastic futbol referee and continued his beloved running and refereeing with the Sacramento Youth Soccer League until 2015 when his advancing Parkinson's disease took its toll. In addition to his athletic endeavors, he was also a great fan of music. His family enjoyed hearing about a band he played rhythm guitar for in college called Joe Banana and the Bunch and he could sing harmony with the best of them. Later in life he discovered YouTube and endlessly enjoyed the guitar stylings of Mark Knopfler and Brad Paisley, two of his favorites. Don always had a song on his lips and knew the perfect one for every occasion. Don delighted in his beautiful daughter, Katie and was actively involved in all of her academic and athletic pursuits including water-safety/swimming starting at age 4 months, softball, coaching her soccer, competitive swimming and water polo. He always encouraged her independence and was delighted when she married Thomas Vaclavek and they moved to Sydney, Australia where they are raising three beautiful little girls. They were Don's greatest treasures. Don was fiercely independent, had an adventurous and competitive spirit, was firm but fair, was generous to a fault, loved young people and his family and lived life to the fullest and on his own terms! He will be greatly missed! A private Celebration of Life was held in January. In honor of Don's life, donations may be made to the Sacramento Youth Soccer League, (916) 834-8249.

