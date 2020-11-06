1/1
Don Warner
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Warner
December 20, 1939 - October 29, 2020
Sacramento, California - Don Martin Warner has passed. He is survived by his two children Cary and Scott Warner as well as his two grandchildren Stephanie and Agassi Warner. He was a wonderful and kindhearted man who had a knack for pointing out the error of your ways. He loved life, couldn't get enough of UCLA football and educating students about databases. He was a PHD of computer science and was a retired computer science professor at CSUS. Family, learning, teaching, and drinking coffee were the great joys of his life. We love you paw you will be missed!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved