Don Warner

December 20, 1939 - October 29, 2020

Sacramento, California - Don Martin Warner has passed. He is survived by his two children Cary and Scott Warner as well as his two grandchildren Stephanie and Agassi Warner. He was a wonderful and kindhearted man who had a knack for pointing out the error of your ways. He loved life, couldn't get enough of UCLA football and educating students about databases. He was a PHD of computer science and was a retired computer science professor at CSUS. Family, learning, teaching, and drinking coffee were the great joys of his life. We love you paw you will be missed!





