Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Willard Lutz. View Sign

Born in Santa Ana to John and Vena Belle Lutz Passed away in the arms of his wife Kathy, and with an Angel Care Giver Pierra, Thank You Pierra for your kindness in the last days of Don's life. Attended Santa Ana High School '58 where he played football as a pass receiver and kicker. Also Attended Santa Ana College and Cal. State Long Beach. Worked at Jasco Supply and Culver Construction in Santa Ana. Moved to Northern California in the 1970's and went to work for Nelmar Construction in Sacramento, Ca. In 1990 started his own construction company, The Lutz Co II, specializing in insurance restoration until retirement in 2003. Hobbies were woodworking, gardening, and golf. Had a Hole-In-One 06-01-2011. He had a wonderful sense on humor, also a great neighbor and friend sweetest Man loved by everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joan Fry and her husband Charlie, brother John Lutz III. Don is survived by his wife Kathy and two sons Jason of Laguna Beach and Thad (Jen) of Folsom.Stepson Craig Koeberlein (Tammy) Penyra Ca. Step Son John Koeberlein (Lynn) of Sacramento Ca. brother; Tom Lutz (Nancy) of Santa Ana Ca. Sister-in-law Carol Osman (Terry) of Las Vegas. Nevada Nephews Chuck Fry (Tracy) of Paradise Ca. Curt Fry (Haven) of Citrus Heights Ca. Craig Fry (Tracy) of Carmichael Ca. Chris Fry of Carmichael Ca. John Lutz IV on Chantilly Va Mathew Lutz St Thomas USV Grand Children Chris Koeberlein, Jake Koeberlein, Jeremy Koeberlein God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So He put His arms around you And whispered "Come with Me" With tearful eyes"s We watch you suffer And saw you fade away Although we loved you dearly We could not make you stay A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands at rest God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best A celebration of life will be held in June for family and friends

Born in Santa Ana to John and Vena Belle Lutz Passed away in the arms of his wife Kathy, and with an Angel Care Giver Pierra, Thank You Pierra for your kindness in the last days of Don's life. Attended Santa Ana High School '58 where he played football as a pass receiver and kicker. Also Attended Santa Ana College and Cal. State Long Beach. Worked at Jasco Supply and Culver Construction in Santa Ana. Moved to Northern California in the 1970's and went to work for Nelmar Construction in Sacramento, Ca. In 1990 started his own construction company, The Lutz Co II, specializing in insurance restoration until retirement in 2003. Hobbies were woodworking, gardening, and golf. Had a Hole-In-One 06-01-2011. He had a wonderful sense on humor, also a great neighbor and friend sweetest Man loved by everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joan Fry and her husband Charlie, brother John Lutz III. Don is survived by his wife Kathy and two sons Jason of Laguna Beach and Thad (Jen) of Folsom.Stepson Craig Koeberlein (Tammy) Penyra Ca. Step Son John Koeberlein (Lynn) of Sacramento Ca. brother; Tom Lutz (Nancy) of Santa Ana Ca. Sister-in-law Carol Osman (Terry) of Las Vegas. Nevada Nephews Chuck Fry (Tracy) of Paradise Ca. Curt Fry (Haven) of Citrus Heights Ca. Craig Fry (Tracy) of Carmichael Ca. Chris Fry of Carmichael Ca. John Lutz IV on Chantilly Va Mathew Lutz St Thomas USV Grand Children Chris Koeberlein, Jake Koeberlein, Jeremy Koeberlein God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So He put His arms around you And whispered "Come with Me" With tearful eyes"s We watch you suffer And saw you fade away Although we loved you dearly We could not make you stay A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands at rest God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best A celebration of life will be held in June for family and friends Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close