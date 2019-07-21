Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald A. Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Don Nelson was born in Eureka, CA and relocated to Sacramento in 1961 for a job transfer with Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Company, where he worked until his retirement in 1985. Following his retirement, he worked throughout the state as a consultant for a number of years in the fiber optics/telecommunications industry. He was married to his second wife, Jean, for over 40 years, with Jean preceding him in death in 2017. Don had 3 children: Debbie, who passed in 2006, Cindy, and Don (Tracy). He also had 7 grandchildren: Cynthia (Rocco), Christopher, Jonathan (Samantha), Nicholas, Alex, Lisa (Brandon), and Carolyn; and 3 great-grandchildren: Ayden, Jasmine and Madison. Don had many lifelong friends, from his time in Eureka and in Sacramento; and through his travels with Jean in their Airstream trailer, virtually across the states and into Canada. He also enjoyed his ham radio friends, and at one time had a radio in his truck, trailer and at home; connecting via radio and in-person. He was a long-time member of the WPSS & QCWA radio clubs until he passed. He was a huge fan of the pipe organ, particularly theater music; and had friends associated with this love, including a former family friend of the Wurlitzer family. Don was known for his creative design and repair solutions, both in his work and family life. He loved history, fishing, camping, kayaking, backpacking, trains, and airplanes. He even converted one of his bicycles to ride on abandoned train tracks. He and Jean attended the Reno Air Races for nearly two decades. His love was always steadfast, and he and Jean celebrated the grandkid's accomplishments at every turn. His humor was witty, and he was beloved by many. While at peace with our Lord, and with his Jean and the many others who were waiting for him, he is truly missed by those fortunate to know him. Private interment at Sacramento Valley Veteran's Cemetery in Dixon. A Celebration of Life reception to be held at a later date, to be announced.

