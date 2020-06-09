Donald (Don) Richard Andersen beloved father, grandfather and Papa departed this world on May 29, 2020 under the care of his loving family at home in Citrus Heights, CA. Don was born on January 31, 1942 in Gothenburg, NE. He was a farm boy and the picture of classic Americana. A military veteran, Donald retired from the Airforce with 21 years of service to his name. He loved trap shooting, restoring classic cars and above all else, his family. Don had a big mouth and an even bigger heart, and his love and affection for his family was undeniable. He is survived by his brother and best friend, Kenny Andersen, his 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his dear niece and nephew. A private funeral was held on June 8, 2020, and Donald was laid to rest in Sylvan Cemetery in Citrus Heights alongside his beloved wife of 32 years, Elaine Andersen. Together may they forever be at peace.



