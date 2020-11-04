Donald Andrews

August 20, 1925 - October 24, 2020

Carmichael, California - Donald Wallace Andrews, 95, of Carmichael, CA passed away October 24, 2020 at home, with his wife and three children. Don was born on August 20, 1925 to Wallace and Fern Andrews of Mill Valley.

Following his US Army service in the Pacific front during the final year of WWII, Don met his lifetime sweetheart, Sylvia Gwyneth Reese, as he attended college in Santa Barbara. Don and Sylvia were married on December 17, 1950 and were rarely separated for the next 69+years.

Don taught high school in Geyserville, Galt, and San Francisco, where he retired in 1983. Don loved spending time at their summer cabin on Echo Summit and their many extended family road trips throughout the US. Don was a craftsman and was frequently called upon by family and friends to help with projects. Don and Sylvia were residents of Eskaton Village and members of Carmichael Presbyterian Church since 2002.

Don was preceded in death by his son, Reggie Freestone. Don is survived by his wife, Sylvia, and his children, Stevan Andrews, Lorie Roller, and Glenda Warren, as well as 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

An outdoor Memorial Service for family will be held on November 6 at Carmichael Presbyterian Church.





