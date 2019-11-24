Guest Book View Sign Service Information Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. 6335 Sunrise Boulevard Citrus Heights , CA 95610 (916)-725-2109 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald D. Barney was born in Sacramento on April 2, 1956, and died on November 5, 2019, at age 63. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Barney. A 1974 graduate of Bella Vista High School, Don also attended American River College and California State University, Sacramento. Don worked as a Recreation Specialist for Fair Oaks Recreation and Park District, Sacramento County and City of Sacramento. Don's other work and passion was coaching baseball, football and basketball at Mira Loma, Bella Vista and Mesa Verde High Schools. He also coached the Optimist High School All Star Baseball and Football games, as well as American Legion Baseball for many years. Don mentored and coached thousands of high school athletes in the Sacramento area. Don is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice Barney, and three stepchildren he loved and of whom he was very proud, Garrick Galvez (Jennifer), Richard Galvez (Christina), and Erin Galvez (Josh Otto). He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Barney; nephews Nick and Mike; grandchildren Kayla, Dulcinea, Garrick Jr., and Gabriel; and sister- and brother-in-law, Deborah and Al Curras. The family wishes to thank Dr. Antoine Sayegh and the staff at the Kaiser Roseville Oncology Center and the ICU for all their support and care of Don during his illness. Friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday, November 26, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights. Burial services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville. Online condolences can be made at

Donald D. Barney was born in Sacramento on April 2, 1956, and died on November 5, 2019, at age 63. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Barney. A 1974 graduate of Bella Vista High School, Don also attended American River College and California State University, Sacramento. Don worked as a Recreation Specialist for Fair Oaks Recreation and Park District, Sacramento County and City of Sacramento. Don's other work and passion was coaching baseball, football and basketball at Mira Loma, Bella Vista and Mesa Verde High Schools. He also coached the Optimist High School All Star Baseball and Football games, as well as American Legion Baseball for many years. Don mentored and coached thousands of high school athletes in the Sacramento area. Don is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice Barney, and three stepchildren he loved and of whom he was very proud, Garrick Galvez (Jennifer), Richard Galvez (Christina), and Erin Galvez (Josh Otto). He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Barney; nephews Nick and Mike; grandchildren Kayla, Dulcinea, Garrick Jr., and Gabriel; and sister- and brother-in-law, Deborah and Al Curras. The family wishes to thank Dr. Antoine Sayegh and the staff at the Kaiser Roseville Oncology Center and the ICU for all their support and care of Don during his illness. Friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday, November 26, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights. Burial services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close