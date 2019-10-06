Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

2019) Donald E. Long passed away on September 26th, 2019 at his home in Antelope, California. Donald was born March 8, 1942, in Waynesville, Missouri, to Oad and Marie Long. He attended Waynesville High School, graduating in 1960. In 1961, Donald joined the United States Air Force, serving his country for 27 years, initially working in aircraft nondestructive imaging and maintenance, then transferring into recruitment for the second half of his military service. Upon retirement, Donald started a second career working as a Senior Field Auditor for Primerica. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Oad and Marie Long, and his brother, Alvin Long. Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joy Long of Antelope, California, his sisters, Naomi Shelden and Linda Cox of Waynesville, Missouri, daughter, Sasha King and spouse Thomas of Caldwell, Idaho, son, Donald Long Jr. and spouse Brandi, of Mariposa, California, grandchildren, Marc and Taryn Leonard, Drake and Bryce Long, and great-grandchildren, Blake and Ashton Long. Donald will be remembered by family and friends for his service to country, one-of-a-kind personality, quick wit, and engaging smile. Viewing will begin at 10:30 AM with funeral service following at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Boise Funeral Home, 8209 W Fairview Ave, Boise, Idaho, 83704. Military honors will be following funeral services, 2:00 PM, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, Idaho, 83714. Cards and condolences may be sent: c/o Sasha King, 18831 Wagner Rd, Caldwell, Idaho, 83607. As an option to cards/ flowers, Donald's family would appreciate a donation to your local Veterans Administration.

2019) Donald E. Long passed away on September 26th, 2019 at his home in Antelope, California. Donald was born March 8, 1942, in Waynesville, Missouri, to Oad and Marie Long. He attended Waynesville High School, graduating in 1960. In 1961, Donald joined the United States Air Force, serving his country for 27 years, initially working in aircraft nondestructive imaging and maintenance, then transferring into recruitment for the second half of his military service. Upon retirement, Donald started a second career working as a Senior Field Auditor for Primerica. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Oad and Marie Long, and his brother, Alvin Long. Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joy Long of Antelope, California, his sisters, Naomi Shelden and Linda Cox of Waynesville, Missouri, daughter, Sasha King and spouse Thomas of Caldwell, Idaho, son, Donald Long Jr. and spouse Brandi, of Mariposa, California, grandchildren, Marc and Taryn Leonard, Drake and Bryce Long, and great-grandchildren, Blake and Ashton Long. Donald will be remembered by family and friends for his service to country, one-of-a-kind personality, quick wit, and engaging smile. Viewing will begin at 10:30 AM with funeral service following at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Boise Funeral Home, 8209 W Fairview Ave, Boise, Idaho, 83704. Military honors will be following funeral services, 2:00 PM, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, Idaho, 83714. Cards and condolences may be sent: c/o Sasha King, 18831 Wagner Rd, Caldwell, Idaho, 83607. As an option to cards/ flowers, Donald's family would appreciate a donation to your local Veterans Administration. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close