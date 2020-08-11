Donald Eugene Huey, Jr. of Shingle Springs died on August 1, 2020 in Placerville, California due to complications from prostate cancer. Don was born in LaPlata, Maryland on April 16, 1945. He was 75 years old. With the exception of Marine Corps-related family moves in his childhood and early teens, and his time as an IBM auditor in Southeast Asia, Don lived his life in California. He attended Folsom High School, where he played varsity football and basketball. In his senior year, Don was a two-way starter on the undefeated Bulldog football team and was named Best Defensive Lineman. The 1962 Folsom Bulldogs won the Golden Empire League title and were ranked #1 in Northern California at season's end. Don was voted to the Sacramento County all-conference team. In 1965, Don played for the Fullerton Junior College national champion football team. Don graduated from Sacramento State College in 1968 with a BS in Industrial Management and immediately went to work for IBM. He received his Master's Degree in Psychology from Pepperdine University in 1982 and his PhD in Clinical Psychology from International College in 1985. Don's career combined work as an Administrative Manager, International Auditor and a Psychologist, often doing seminars for managers and staff on anxiety, stress management and motivating employees to do their best work. Don's marriage to Patricia Morrison Huey ended in 1984 and he never remarried. Even before retirement, Don began his work with the homeless in Orange County, cooking at the Orange County Rescue Mission in the early morning hours before work. He continued these volunteer activities after retirement. In 2016, Don "moved back home" to the Sacramento area, buying a beautiful house on a tree-covered hillside in Shingle Springs. It was here that Don reconnected with old friends and teammates, made new friends in his neighborhood, and worked at "Common Ground," a wonderful food and clothing distribution program at the Green Valley Community Church. His co-workers at "Common Ground" became Don's extended family, and the clients and their families warmed his heart. In the end, even as his cancer worsened, Don found his greatest happiness when he was spreading joy to others. There is a message in that for us all. Don is survived by his sisters, Kay (Huey) Grable of Roseville, California and Susan (Huey) Labate of Littleton, Colorado, his brothers Steven Huey of Austin, Texas and Michael Huey of Gainesville, Florida, brother-in-law John Labate and sister-in-law Fontaine (Reischman) Huey, and 16 nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind scores of friends and admirers and, of course, his beloved cat, Jake. He is preceded in death by his parents, Col. Donald E. Huey, Sr. and Margaret D. (Heil) Huey, and his sisters Donna Jean (Huey) Beers and Lynne Marie (Huey) Colver. Don's Celebration of Life will take place outdoors on Saturday, August 29th at 11:30 am at Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA 95667. There will be appropriate physical distancing and we ask that all attendees wear a mask or face covering. Dress is casual. The service will be filmed for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers (which frankly, Don couldn't have cared less about), the family asks that you consider a gift to "Common Ground" at the Green Valley Community Church. Every donation will bring a smile to Don's face, and the faces of the individuals and families who depend upon Common Ground to make ends meet during these extraordinary and difficult times. For additional obituary and service information, go to www.greenvalleymortuary.com
.