Don, 85, was born in Portland, Oregon in 1934 to Ruth and Carl Sperling. He came to Sacramento at age 3, attended local schools, and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1952. He joined the Air Force in 1954 and spent 18 months in Japan. Upon his return, he was stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base. After discharge he returned to school at Sacramento City College majoring in business and continued his studies at CSU, Sacramento. He went to work for the city of Sacramento in 1960 as an account clerk in the Treasurer's office, became Assistant Treasurer in 1967, and served as President of the Sacramento Retirement Association. He retired in 1994 with 33 years of services as Deputy Treasurer in charge of banking. Don was an active member of Faith Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and member of the Presbytery Committee of Ministry. An avid golfer, Don was a member of two local golf clubs and served on the Sacramento Golf Council from 1972 to 1997. His leisure activities also included bowling where he participated in leagues for many years. He is survived by his wife Janice (65 years), his children Stephen and Sandy (Doug) Johnson, his grandchildren Alyson (Ryan) Sandoval and Emily Johnson, and a great granddaughter. He is predeceased by his son Bob. Celebration of life will be held at a future date.

