Donald Francis DeHaven died peacefully on September 22 at home of natural causes. He was surrounded by his three children: Sally DeHaven, Michael DeHaven and Kathy DeHaven Keys (John). Don was 91 years old. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife Kathryn DeHaven (Rooney) and his sister Jerri McCullough. He leaves behind 4 grandchildren Kate Forrest, Jack, William and Annie Keys and three great grandchildren. Don was born in Minneapolis Minnesota on January 12th, 1928. He moved to Sacramento after graduating high school. He served in the Marine Corps before embarking on a long career as a real estate broker in Sacramento. His devotion to the Catholic Church culminated with his ordination as a deacon in 1985 and served as a deacon at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. He worked tirelessly at the cathedral for 29 years. He published a book at age 85, chronicling his life and spiritual journey. The family would like to thank his faithful caregivers in his later years, Dennis Bayless and Patrick Callahan. A mass will be held in his honor at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament on Friday, October 4th at 10 a.m. and followed by a reception to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral to support their programs supporting the homeless in Sacramento. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons

