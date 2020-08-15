Donald Franklin "Don" Rouse age 87 passed peacefully at home in Carmichael, California, surrounded by his loving family, on June 23, 2020. Don, born October 13, 1932, in Anaconda, Montana, was appreciative of the simple things in life, like a good cup of coffee, contemplating life's great mysteries and enjoying nature to its fullest. As a youth, Don became an outstanding athlete as the high school quarter back and later, pursued boxing, which was first taught to him by his Uncle, "Moose" Rouse. Fighting for Idaho's State University, Pocatello, when the 'fight game' or "sweet science" was an honored sport. Don earned great respect, becoming the Western Regional Champion. Don also represented the United States Boxing team, going on tour, fighting in England and Ireland. As a young man, Don was an outstanding horseman, training horses for his Montana community. Don had a beloved white horse which he taught to buck on command, and also to chase children that entered his family's property, much to their delight! Donald married, Delores, "Dolly" Ohman, now Rouse-Huth. After traveling, and many adventures between Montana, Idaho, Utah and Nevada, with the one and only love of his life, they settled in Carmichael CA., in 1970 on a 2 acre property. Don and Dolly, both self employed, supported each other and raised their four children. Don developed his own business "Commercial Pools" where he maintained and repaired heavily used, public swimming pools. Landing the account, Jack LaLanne's European Health Spas, Don was able to continue his passion for exercise and nutrition utilizing these facilities. Don would also run, sometimes up to 14 miles a day, before going to work. Don became a wonderful father and friend to his surviving children, Robyn Kleinhans, Raina Palombi, and best friend/youngest son, Ryan Rouse. Don had a wonderful, playful sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. Much to Dolly's chagrin, he was always playing practical jokes to get her to laugh at him. One small example of the many jokes he played, was a day in the 1970's, when he came home with a new pair of bright green tennis shoes. Dolly was embarrassed by how bright they were and teased him about them. A few minutes later, while at the kitchen window, she saw Don running outside through the yard with arms straight ahead, wearing only a cape, his underwear shorts, and the new green tennis! Don loved an ice cold beer at the end of a work day, and enjoyed Whisky,"Wild, wild, Turkey" ...he fondly called it. Don enjoyed music and his song list was broad, from Jimmie Rogers to Johny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Van Morrison, Bob Dylan and beyond. Don always said, "I think it's time I should be headed home now," and, "we have a lot of horses to ride," well dad, it looks like you are finally home and your ride has just begun, dear friend. You will forever remain in the hearts of your children and your grateful heart and playful, gentle nature will be sorely missed. Donald joins his parents, James and Mary Rouse and his younger siblings, Roger Rouse, Doug Rouse, James Rouse, Ralph Rouse and Patricia Rouse. Donald will also join his eldest son, his first pride and joy, Ripley David Rouse, who passed on April 10, 2010, and several of his sibling's nephews. In addition to his surving children, Don is survived by his children's spouses, Cheryl Rouse-Demetri married to Rip, Steven Kleinhans married to Robyn, Michael Palombi married to Raina, and Cara Rouse, married to Ryan; grandchildren, Hailey and Kole Kleinhans, Jennifer Spinner, husband Brandon Spinner, their son (great grandson) Jack Ripley Spinner, grandson, Tyler Rouse, partner, Kayla Bell, their daughter (great granddaughter) Maya Rouse, and grandson, Jason Rouse. Charles, Andrew and Samantha Palombi, and Claire, Anna and Grace Rouse. Don was the second eldest child in his family and he is survived by his loving sister, Emily Lopez, of Sacramento, CA and her children, Dennis, Kathy, Theresa, Richard, Sheryl, and Diane, and Emily's many, grand, and great grandchildren. Don is also survived by several sister in laws, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, many who reside in the place he called home, the beautiful State of Montana.



