Don died of a sudden heart attack one day after enjoying a joyful eighty-ninth birthday dinner with his family. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Don completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Chicago in two years and followed his dreams as an artist with three years at the Cleveland Institute of Art. The pay for oil painters was very low, so he returned to school for a teaching degree. Teaching art to seventh graders and studying philosophy of education sent Don in a new direction and he obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Illinois. Don went on to enjoy a long and accomplished university career teaching at the University of Kansas City, University of Wisconsin, Boston University and finally, spending the last twenty-five years at the University of California at Davis, where he retired as a Professor in 1996. During his professional career, Don was President of the John Dewey Society, the California Associations of Professors of Education and the Philosophy of Education Society. His last book, Democracy and the Arts of Schooling, published in 1995, is still available on Amazon and is still inspiring educators and parents to look at how young people learn in a democratic society. After his retirement, Don devoted his time to enjoying his family, traveling and his ownership of horses and his involvement in harness racing. Don's horses continue to race in New York, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and at Cal Expo in Sacramento where he enjoyed being a fan and owner for fifty years with his wife and life partner, Barbara. Don is survived by his close and loving family who were a constant source of pride and joy, including his wife of fifty-six years, Barbara, his children and their spouses; Stephen and Susan Chambers, Annie and Michael Manfredi, Ruthie and Mark Holden, Kenny and Rachel Williamson, his five grandchildren; Taylor, Maddie, Andrew and Emma and his yet to be born great granddaughter who will arrive early next year to his proud grandson Ian and his lovely wife Halley. Don's belief in democratic principles was strengthened in his work and how he lived his life. In lieu of any flowers or condolences, he would hope that you will vote.



