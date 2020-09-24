Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald G. Brown, Loving father and brother. Born August 27, 1956. Passed away on September 14, 2020. Survived by his children, Jeremy Brown of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Amber Brown of Citrus Heights, California, and Heather Brown of Sacramento, California. Brothers and Sisters Linda Brown and Tony Brown of Sacramento, California, and Debbie McWhirter, Billie McWhirter, Mark Cozzens, and Connie Cozzens/Butler of Winter Haven, Florida. You will be missed. Rest in peace.



