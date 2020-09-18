Donald Gerigk passed away peacefully at his home on September 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, Jeanette, Catherine (Alan) and Steven (Jaime), his grandchildren, Travis, Christopher, Alexa, Jacob, Nicolette, Matthew and Hailey, and his partner Jo Woodel. Don was born on May 10, 1934 in San Francisco, California to August and Clarice Gerigk. He graduated from Lick Wilmerding High School in 1952 and received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo and a master's degree from Arizona State University. While a student at Cal Poly, Don met his future wife, Maureen. Don and Maureen moved to Livermore in 1957 where he began his career with the Lawrence Livermore Lab. He was an active member of St Michael's Catholic Church and was a past President of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Alameda County. In 2008, Don relocated to Carmichael to be closer to family. Don was a kind and generous man and a loving father and grandfather. He led a life of faith and service to others. He enjoyed annual camping trips with his family, traveling, and spending time restoring his 1959 Triumph. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Maureen, daughter Therese, brother Bernard and sister Bernice Cavallini. A celebration of life will be held at a later date once restrictions on gatherings are lifted.



