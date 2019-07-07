Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald H. Diebels. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald H Diebels passed away peacefully at home on June 25 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Don is survived by his wife, Kerrie, and his three devoted stepchildren, Jason Thatcher, Brandon Thatcher, and Rachel Thatcher. He is also survived by his two children, Zac & Beth Diebels, and his sisters Lois & Nancy Diebels. Don grew up in South San Francisco, served with the USAF during the Vietnam war, came home to begin a career in insurance, and eventually owned Wright & Kimbrough Insurance. Don loved ice cream and coke. He loved guitars and the Beatles. He was a mentor and friend to many. He was generous in every way. Although this terrible disease took him from us, his memory and inspiration will forever remain in the hearts of those who love him. Since his Air Force days, Don was passionate about helping orphans and disadvantaged youth. Later in life he continued to support this cause. In his honor, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to Agape Villages - an organization Don deeply cared about.

