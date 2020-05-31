Donald Herman Englund, 79 years of age, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 9, 1941, in Racine, WI. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty; daughters, Laura (Doug) Post, Lisa Englund, Luci (Tom) Oja; grand-children Jessica Post, Alexi, Jordan and Emily Oja. He was an avid Amateur Radio operator, making many friends and contacts around the USA and the world. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with the Gold Panners RV Club for 41 years. Memorial Service is pending.



