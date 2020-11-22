Donald Hutchinson

September 29, 1954 - November 18, 2020

Granite Bay, California - On November 18th, 2020, Donald Brownlee Hutchinson peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by family, after a 10-month battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. At the young age of 66, he was lost too soon and his absence will leave a void in our hearts. Don was born on September 29, 1954 in Sacramento, California to his late parents, Donald and Mary Hutchinson. The eldest of three children, Don grew up in the small farming community of Walnut Grove, California, in the Sacramento Delta. A fourth-generation Sacramentan, Don graduated from Jesuit High School, earned a B.A. in Music from Santa Clara University, an M.A. in Composition from Hayward State, and an M.A. in Arts Management from the University of Indiana. Don continued on to a successful career in computer programming after being sought after by a recruiter who pursued musicians for their analytical, logical and methodical attributes. His proficiency in this industry proved Don's talent and determination. Don was an adoring husband and father. He was a gentle protector of Margaret and a devoted confidant. He always made sure his wife was cared for and they had a wonderful marriage full of laughter, love and affection. There was no one who loved being a dad more than Don did and he was not only a best friend to his son Donald, but also a trusted mentor. Don was incredibly proud of his son and they shared a special, close relationship unlike any other. Don, Margaret and Donald were three peas in a pod and Don's cleverness, humor, kindness, and strength will continue to live on through them. Don was a gift to those who knew him and his unique and marvelous sense of humor created memories that will be held dearly by his loved ones. Margaret would say as she was leaving the house, "Have fun, be fun" to Don. He was always aspiring to be the "fun" husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend; and that he was. As a big brother, he was known for jamming for hours with Lindsay and he had an especially tender relationship with his sister Sarah. At family gatherings, Don was known to sit down at the piano and play beautiful music that filled the room with joy. He was lovingly known as "Fun Uncle" or "Unx" by his adoring nieces and nephews and with a twinkle in his eye and a trick up his sleeve, he often quietly pulled pranks on his loved ones. He developed a love for gardening and became known for his exotic plants and beautiful landscapes. He was the best travel companion and family members have fond memories of long road trips to many destinations including Canada, Montana, and Wyoming. He pampered those around him and treated everyone like royalty. Don thoroughly enjoyed taking his family and friends on boat rides at Lake Tahoe in his beloved Cobalt and entertaining his passengers with his robust "Captain's Call". Amidst the humor and fun of Don, he was always selfless and aware of his loved ones' feelings. He often asked if there were any tears today. His love, kindness, gentleness and undeniable wit have been stitched into each of our hearts for eternity. Don is survived by his loving wife Margaret Hutchinson, his son Donald Hutchinson, brother Lindsay Hutchinson (Ann), sister Sarah Clifford (Ken), stepfather Bob Henderson, stepbrothers Charlie Henderson (Kela) and Alan Henderson (Sara Smith), in-laws Bob Gaines, Clare Andrews (Todd), Ted Gaines (Beth), and Peter Gaines (Lidia) and 11 nieces and 6 nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park (Lot 107, masks and social distancing required) on Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento at one o'clock. Any memorial contributions can be sent to the UC Davis Center for Advancing Pain Relief at 4900 Broadway, Suite 1150, Sacramento, CA 95820. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons.





