Retired Colonel Donald Ira New peacefully passed away on February 23, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri. After completing high school, he moved to Santa Rosa, California where he received Bachelor of Science degree from Pacific Christian College in Fullerton, CA. He preceded to get his Master Degree from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, CA. He joined The California Army National Guard in 1947. In 1978 he served as President of the California Military Academy Academic Board. He retired from military service in 1984. Colonel New was preceded in death by his father Linus Ira New, his mother Jennie Mae New (Grimes), his loving wife Margaret Louise New (Magowan), and his son Kenneth Evan New. He is survived by his son David Alan New (Erin), 3 sisters Virginia Clark (Larry), Bette Sousa, Patricia Wolcott (Bob), 2 granddaughters Stacy New (Adam McGinnis) and Jenny Proctor (Josh King). He also leaves behind a long list of extended family including Luke, Kachina and Kate Baier, Robert Jason (Kendra), Chris (Nikki) and Dylan Schostag, Eva Cates, Jenny Reynolds and Sue Maurer. At his request there will be no funeral service, however there will be a private memorial service at Sacramento Valley National cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his loving wife.

