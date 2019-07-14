Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald John Stukaloff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Stukaloff, 90, passed away on June 21st after a valiant battle with a body that just couldn't keep up with his vibrant spirit. He joins his beloved wife of 61 years, Janet; his mother, Huldah; his dad, William; and his 3 older brothers, Bill, Ed, and Les. Don lived a semi-charmed life, full of humor, dedication, and pride. He would tell you that he was lucky to serve in the military, stationed in Hawaii as a young man. Don and Jan later brought their daughters, spouses, and children to vacation in Hawaii to celebrate family in their paradise. His father, William, died in 1929. His mother raised him to honor family, think for himself, and appreciate life. In addition to his family, one of his greatest joys was his profession. He was a management consultant with Professional Management Control. He taught his daughters that if you love what you do, then it doesn't even feel like work. He treasured the relationships he had with his clients. Donald is survived by his 3 daughters, Loreen (Lori) Denton, Carol Creigh, and Nancy Minerva; his 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He spent his last years with Lori and her family in Centralia, WA after growing up in Tennyson /Hayward, CA; raising a family in Sacramento/Carmichael, CA; and retiring with Janet, playing golf and enjoying life in Green Valley, AZ. Don loved music, especially the blues. He and Jan liked to boogie on the dance floor. Toward the end of his life, he strongly agreed with Carol that Jesus died for all of his sins and that he was going to heaven. Lori, Carol, and Nancy were fortunate to spend his final days with him in Washington, sharing laughs, love, thoughts, and memories together. In Dad's honor, feel free to boogie with Janet and him to your favorite song. (You can post a message at

