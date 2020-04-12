Born 8 Nov. 1935 in Sacramento, Died 28 Mar.2020 in Roseville Preceded in death by Father Carl, Mother Lila, Brother Clair and 2 sons Kevin and Tim. Survived by wife of 46 yrs. Linda, son Kenneth(Robin) McDowell, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Judy Boone, brothers-in-law Ron (Jan) Applegate, Jim (Paulette) Applegate, daughters-in-law Sherryl Petrie and Lynda McDowell. Career was in Metal Fabrication. Loved Family, Fishing, Hunting, Camping, Traveling, his 34 Chevy and especially his home in Rescue and 2nd home at Eagle Lake, Ca. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020