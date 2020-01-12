Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Kramer Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Kramer Cooper, born June 30th 1936 in Chicago, died peacefully on the sunny afternoon of January 2nd surrounded by family in his Sacramento home. Born to Harold William and Blanche Kramer Cooper, Don moved to California as a youngster. While attending Cal, Don married his high school sweetheart Sonnie. Together they raised five children, Donald William, Lisa, Cindy, Peggy and Stephen, in Sacramento where he was a private investigator. He worked with law firms and in his own practice until his recent illness. Don was dedicated to service. He served as a Navy Airman out of Naval Air Station Alameda and spent countless hours volunteering for Jesuit High School, St. Vincent de Paul, Knights of Columbus, and as a singer in the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Choir. Don loved family time and visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially summer days in the family home around the swimming pool. Funeral services are planned for 1 o'clock on Saturday, January 18 at Presentation Church in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mercy Hospice or the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Choir.

Donald Kramer Cooper, born June 30th 1936 in Chicago, died peacefully on the sunny afternoon of January 2nd surrounded by family in his Sacramento home. Born to Harold William and Blanche Kramer Cooper, Don moved to California as a youngster. While attending Cal, Don married his high school sweetheart Sonnie. Together they raised five children, Donald William, Lisa, Cindy, Peggy and Stephen, in Sacramento where he was a private investigator. He worked with law firms and in his own practice until his recent illness. Don was dedicated to service. He served as a Navy Airman out of Naval Air Station Alameda and spent countless hours volunteering for Jesuit High School, St. Vincent de Paul, Knights of Columbus, and as a singer in the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Choir. Don loved family time and visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially summer days in the family home around the swimming pool. Funeral services are planned for 1 o'clock on Saturday, January 18 at Presentation Church in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mercy Hospice or the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Choir. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

