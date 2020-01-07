Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald M. Finn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald M Finn, 86, of Carmichael CA passed at home on Dec 4th. Don was born on May 16th, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY. the son of the late Joseph & Syd Finn (Harris). He graduated from Forest Hills High School and earned a Associates Degree from the State University of New York. His passion was baseball, his dream to play in the Majors. As a young boy he spent many days at Yankee Stadium, watching his team the New York Yankees. He went on to earn a commission as an Officer in the United States Air Force in April 1954 at the height of the Korean War. It was during Navigator training at Mather Air Force Base, that he met and married his wife of 64 years, Odette M Gough. Don's military career included flight time as a navigator in the KC-97, B-47 and B-52's. He also served as one of the initial Cadre of Officers in the Atlas Ballistic Missile Program and went on to serve on the Headquarters Strategic Air Command Atlas Inspector General Team, one of his proudest military accomplishments. He retired after a 20 year career, and discovered he had quite a knack for Tax Preparation. He became an Enrolled Agent in 1986, opened his own Tax Practice, which he enjoyed for over 30 years. He was a member of SIRS and in the off season enjoyed Monday night Poker with the buy in of $1.00. Some times he came home with pockets that jingled. Don also volunteered his time for many Los Ninos events. He took a position as an usher at Raley's Field for the Sacramento River Cats. Once again he was surrounded by baseball, life was good! Don is predeceased by his sister, Diana(George). Don is survived by his wife, Odette, and their 3 daughters. Sabrina (Steve) Suzanne (Bill) and Sonia. Six grandchildren, Kayla (Dean) Billy, Sonoma (Cameron), Matthew, Shelby & Patrick, and great-grandson, Hugh. Private Family Interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon with Military Honors. All are welcome for a Celebration of Life at Casa Gardens Restaurant January 9th, from 2:00-4:00 PM. 2760 Sutterville Road Sacramento. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Los Ninos Service League, which directly benefits the Sacramento Children's Home. Don now resides at the Great Baseball Field in the sky.

Donald M Finn, 86, of Carmichael CA passed at home on Dec 4th. Don was born on May 16th, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY. the son of the late Joseph & Syd Finn (Harris). He graduated from Forest Hills High School and earned a Associates Degree from the State University of New York. His passion was baseball, his dream to play in the Majors. As a young boy he spent many days at Yankee Stadium, watching his team the New York Yankees. He went on to earn a commission as an Officer in the United States Air Force in April 1954 at the height of the Korean War. It was during Navigator training at Mather Air Force Base, that he met and married his wife of 64 years, Odette M Gough. Don's military career included flight time as a navigator in the KC-97, B-47 and B-52's. He also served as one of the initial Cadre of Officers in the Atlas Ballistic Missile Program and went on to serve on the Headquarters Strategic Air Command Atlas Inspector General Team, one of his proudest military accomplishments. He retired after a 20 year career, and discovered he had quite a knack for Tax Preparation. He became an Enrolled Agent in 1986, opened his own Tax Practice, which he enjoyed for over 30 years. He was a member of SIRS and in the off season enjoyed Monday night Poker with the buy in of $1.00. Some times he came home with pockets that jingled. Don also volunteered his time for many Los Ninos events. He took a position as an usher at Raley's Field for the Sacramento River Cats. Once again he was surrounded by baseball, life was good! Don is predeceased by his sister, Diana(George). Don is survived by his wife, Odette, and their 3 daughters. Sabrina (Steve) Suzanne (Bill) and Sonia. Six grandchildren, Kayla (Dean) Billy, Sonoma (Cameron), Matthew, Shelby & Patrick, and great-grandson, Hugh. Private Family Interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon with Military Honors. All are welcome for a Celebration of Life at Casa Gardens Restaurant January 9th, from 2:00-4:00 PM. 2760 Sutterville Road Sacramento. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Los Ninos Service League, which directly benefits the Sacramento Children's Home. Don now resides at the Great Baseball Field in the sky. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close