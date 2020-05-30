Donald McKay Cefail
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Don" passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 after a brave journey through a terminal diagnosis. A native Bostonian, he was passionate about all New England sports. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and loved God & Country. He also spoke Russian and enjoyed meeting people and learning about languages of all kinds. His hobbies included golf & photography, but his gift was his love of entertaining by playing piano. He could sit and play hundreds of songs all without sheet music which brought light and joy to so many. In his later years he settled in Folsom, CA where he was beloved by many friends. He is survived by his four children Donald Jr., Christine, Lynda & David as well as several grandchildren and many other relatives. He was the lone survivor of his parents and siblings. A memorial service has been postponed due to COVID-19. He is deeply missed, but our memories of the laughter and music we shared with him will forever live on in our hearts "ODAAT"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved