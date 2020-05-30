"Don" passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 after a brave journey through a terminal diagnosis. A native Bostonian, he was passionate about all New England sports. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and loved God & Country. He also spoke Russian and enjoyed meeting people and learning about languages of all kinds. His hobbies included golf & photography, but his gift was his love of entertaining by playing piano. He could sit and play hundreds of songs all without sheet music which brought light and joy to so many. In his later years he settled in Folsom, CA where he was beloved by many friends. He is survived by his four children Donald Jr., Christine, Lynda & David as well as several grandchildren and many other relatives. He was the lone survivor of his parents and siblings. A memorial service has been postponed due to COVID-19. He is deeply missed, but our memories of the laughter and music we shared with him will forever live on in our hearts "ODAAT"



