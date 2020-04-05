Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ning Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

March 11, 2020 Donald Ning Lee passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 in South San Francisco at the age of 96. He spent his final days surrounded by his loving family. Donald had a long and wonderful life, complete with a loving family and successful career. He was born in the Jee Village in Toisan, China, on March 16, 1923 to Num Lee and Soon Yee Lim. He was the third of five children and the eldest son. At the age of 13, Donald immigrated to the United States through Angel Island in search of a better life. After coming to the United States, he worked at his father's laundry and later as a houseboy for a San Francisco family. Donald never lost sight of the Chinese values that were instilled in him from a young agefamily honor, hard work, and the importance of education. During World War II, Donald was drafted while attending Polytechnic High School in San Francisco. He qualified as an aviation cadet, became a bombardier, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Air Force. He was then assigned to the European African Middle Eastern Theater of Operations stationed in Italy where he completed forty-four combat missions and was promoted to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Donald was awarded the Air Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters and the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal for his combat service and shall be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his dedicated service during World War II. After returning home from the war in 1945, Donald married his sweetheart Joan Gin in Salt Lake City, Utah, and moved back to California to study engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. He graduated from Berkeley in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked for Kaiser Aircraft Company in Richmond, California until 1961. In 1962, he was recruited to work as an aerospace engineer at Aerojet Company in Sacramento, California, where he worked on intercontinental missiles and the Apollo Program and helped put the first man on the moon. He retired from Aerojet in 1987. Donald and Joan were happily married for 71 years. Together they had four children and nine grandchildren. Donald taught each of them the importance of family, hard work, and education. Donald was a devoted husband and loving father. He enjoyed spending time with his family throughout his life and in his retirement. An avid golfer, Donald was a former member of the Sacramento Chinese Golf Club, the Northern California Golf Association, and Sons in Retirement Chapter 102. He was also a charter member of the World War II Museum located in New Orleans. He was predeceased by his beloved parents, siblings and wife Joan. He was loved and is survived by his four children Jeannette Lee (Alvin), Denise Lee (Rodney), Carolyn Chee (Lyndon) and Douglas Lee (Linda); his nine grandchildren Ryan Lee, Ashley Lee, Samantha Lee, Cameron Chee, Naomi Lee, Cian Chee, Jackson Lee, Kyra Chee, and Sabra Chee; and many nieces and nephews. A private family service was held on Saturday, March 28, at Cypress Lawn, Colma, CA. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Donald can be made to the .

