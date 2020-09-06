Don Stalenger passed away on July 9, 2020 from complications from cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and partner of 30 years, Janet Hyde, and good friend and "sister" Karen Brockett. Don was a realtor, a contractor and a salesperson for a design company. Don was born in Minnesota, lived in North Dakota and Colorado before moving to California where he lived for the last 35 years. He and Jan met while both working as realtors. He became passionate about golf and won several golf tournaments. He loved good wine and his afghan dog, Joe. But most of all he loved his wife Jan and his friends. Don had a warm personality and a giving spirit. He was a wonderful, talented man who is greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Don is survived by his wife, Jan, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Melinda Raisch, nephew Landon, niece Layne Jones and her husband Logan. Celebration of Life on 9/19/20. For details email janhydere@aol.com



