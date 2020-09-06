1/1
Donald Paul Stalenger
12/25/50 - 07/09/20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Stalenger passed away on July 9, 2020 from complications from cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and partner of 30 years, Janet Hyde, and good friend and "sister" Karen Brockett. Don was a realtor, a contractor and a salesperson for a design company. Don was born in Minnesota, lived in North Dakota and Colorado before moving to California where he lived for the last 35 years. He and Jan met while both working as realtors. He became passionate about golf and won several golf tournaments. He loved good wine and his afghan dog, Joe. But most of all he loved his wife Jan and his friends. Don had a warm personality and a giving spirit. He was a wonderful, talented man who is greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Don is survived by his wife, Jan, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Melinda Raisch, nephew Landon, niece Layne Jones and her husband Logan. Celebration of Life on 9/19/20. For details email janhydere@aol.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved