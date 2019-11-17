Donald R. Crabb was born in Sacramento, California, on January 9, 1942, & passed away at the age of 77 on October 28, 2019. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Frances Crabb, & his beloved son Richard Crabb. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane Busick Crabb, his son Steven Crabb & wife Tonia, his brother Harry Crabb, Sisters Mary Lou Crabtree & Linda Webster & her husband Tom, Brother-in-law & sister-in-law James & Teri Busick, 3 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, & 7 nieces & nephews & their children. He grew up in Roseville, California, where he graduated from Roseville High School & from Sierra College in Rocklin, California. Don was a hard worker & his first job as a young teenager was working at Foster Freeze in Roseville. He continued working at various jobs while attending school. He first began working for the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1960 & eventually became a Locomotive Engineer, his favorite run being from Roseville, traveling over Donner Pass to Sparks, Nevada . After retiring as an Engineer, he worked for many more years as a heavy equipment operator through the Operating Engineers Local 3, helping to build roads & highways all over Northern California. Don & Diane raised 2 wonderful sons in the home they built & in which they continued to live the past 50 years. Don's favorite activities were family oriented & included boating at Folsom Lake & Lake Tahoe & camping in the mountains & at the ocean, Bodega Bay & Anchor Bay holding his most cherished memories. Some of his happiest times were spent with family & dearest friends playing horseshoes, softball & volleyball on the beach & relaxing around the campfire every spring break for over 15 years at Anchor Bay. Don was a kind & compassionate man. His family meant everything to him. He was also an avid animal lover. Any donations in his memory may be made to a or the Sacramento SPCA. Don was laid to rest next to his son at a private gravesite service at Roseville Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 17, 2019