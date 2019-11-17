Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Crabb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. Crabb was born in Sacramento, California, on January 9, 1942, & passed away at the age of 77 on October 28, 2019. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Frances Crabb, & his beloved son Richard Crabb. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane Busick Crabb, his son Steven Crabb & wife Tonia, his brother Harry Crabb, Sisters Mary Lou Crabtree & Linda Webster & her husband Tom, Brother-in-law & sister-in-law James & Teri Busick, 3 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, & 7 nieces & nephews & their children. He grew up in Roseville, California, where he graduated from Roseville High School & from Sierra College in Rocklin, California. Don was a hard worker & his first job as a young teenager was working at Foster Freeze in Roseville. He continued working at various jobs while attending school. He first began working for the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1960 & eventually became a Locomotive Engineer, his favorite run being from Roseville, traveling over Donner Pass to Sparks, Nevada . After retiring as an Engineer, he worked for many more years as a heavy equipment operator through the Operating Engineers Local 3, helping to build roads & highways all over Northern California. Don & Diane raised 2 wonderful sons in the home they built & in which they continued to live the past 50 years. Don's favorite activities were family oriented & included boating at Folsom Lake & Lake Tahoe & camping in the mountains & at the ocean, Bodega Bay & Anchor Bay holding his most cherished memories. Some of his happiest times were spent with family & dearest friends playing horseshoes, softball & volleyball on the beach & relaxing around the campfire every spring break for over 15 years at Anchor Bay. Don was a kind & compassionate man. His family meant everything to him. He was also an avid animal lover. Any donations in his memory may be made to a or the Sacramento SPCA. Don was laid to rest next to his son at a private gravesite service at Roseville Cemetery.

