Donald R. Hook was born on 8/31/28 in Detroit, MI. He passed away peacefully on 2/18/20. Don was raised in Camino, CA and served in the US Army as a helicopter mechanic. He worked in sales for Radio Tel for many years before joining SMUD in 1964 and retiring in August 1990. He was also a longtime Mason and a board member of the Sierra View HOA for many years. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed cruising, spending time at the family cabin in Tahoe as well as time in Hawaii. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years Alice and sons Russell (Marianne) Reno, Ronald (Karen) Elk Grove and Richard (Mary) Lincoln, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Per Don's wishes there will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CochraneWagemann.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 26, 2020