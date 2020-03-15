Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Hook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. Hook was born on 8/31/28 in Detroit, MI. He passed away peacefully on 2/18/20. Don was raised in Camino, CA and served in the US Army as a helicopter mechanic. He worked in sales for Radio Tel for many years before joining SMUD in 1964 and retiring in August 1990. He was also a longtime Mason and a board member of the Sierra View HOA for many years. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed cruising, spending time at the family cabin in Tahoe as well as time in Hawaii. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years Alice and sons Russell (Marianne) Reno, Ronald (Karen) Elk Grove and Richard (Mary) Lincoln, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Per Don's wishes there will be no services. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Donald R. Hook was born on 8/31/28 in Detroit, MI. He passed away peacefully on 2/18/20. Don was raised in Camino, CA and served in the US Army as a helicopter mechanic. He worked in sales for Radio Tel for many years before joining SMUD in 1964 and retiring in August 1990. He was also a longtime Mason and a board member of the Sierra View HOA for many years. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed cruising, spending time at the family cabin in Tahoe as well as time in Hawaii. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years Alice and sons Russell (Marianne) Reno, Ronald (Karen) Elk Grove and Richard (Mary) Lincoln, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Per Don's wishes there will be no services. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CochraneWagemann.com There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday April 18th, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close