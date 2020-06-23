Donald R. Howell
Donald Robert Howell passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 13th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Delores and his loving daughter Valorie. He is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Don spent his working years at the Sacramento Mercy Hospital as a painter and finished his career as a hospital engineer. Don enjoyed a lifetime of skin diving on the Northern California coastline with his buddies Norm and Roy. The Kelp Klippers dive club, which he was a member of, provided years of get togethers for all its members. He and his wife settled in the Fort Bragg area where they spent their retirement years entertaining family members with their generous hospitality. He will be missed by the family he left behind. A graveside service will be scheduled for a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 23, 2020.
