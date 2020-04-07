Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Richard Richards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Richard Richards, 87, passed away early on 21 March 2020 in Sacramento after a full and blessed life. Born Donald Richard Griggs, on 9 May 1932, in Lewisham, London, England, to Walter and Annie Griggs, his mother died when he was eight months old. He was taken and raised by his maternal grandmother who gave him her last name, Richards. As World War II approached London, he was evacuated to Devon where he experienced a happy childhood. Following the war, his grandmother, aunts and uncle took turns looking after him, leaving him, in his words, to basically raise himself. He had nothing but kind words for them and was grateful that they introduced him to his life long love of travel. He met his wife of 63 years, Jill Castle, in high school, at the church youth group, eventually marrying her in 1955. Together, they had four children, of whom they were very proud. Following his national service in the Royal Air Force, Don began classes at University College, London, but left to pursue acting. He travelled around England doing repertory theatre for several years, before settling in to what would become his life long career in the travel industry. A lucky break landed him a job at the American Express travel office in London, which led to jobs in Toronto, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston and Columbus, ending up back at the corporate headquarters in New York. After 22 years with American Express, he ventured out on his own, assisting individual travel agencies as a consultant, ultimately spending over 40 years in the industry. The career provided him with the opportunity to travel around the world, visiting some 60 countries, and accumulating a wealth of friends. It also meant a lot of moves for the family; at one stage, counting over 40 "permanent" homes. Don was a man of deep faith in Christ. Having been raised Protestant, he was received into the Roman Catholic Church at the age of 40, with his family, and became an active member of the Church, participating with his wife in, among other things, Marriage Encounter, Charismatic Renewal, Cursillo, Renew, choir and as a Catholic School parent. His evangelical Catholic faith remained a central part of his life until the very end. Raised as an orphaned, only child, Don was surprised to learn in his fifties, that, in fact, he was not alone: he had three brothers (Gordon, Lionel and Norman), three half-sisters (Winnie, Lily and Vera), two half-brothers (Alfred and Stanley), as well as ten stepsiblings. A chance reading of his aunt's death notice in the paper by a brother-in-law, led to the discovery of his father's side of his family who he had never met, and who he enjoyed having the opportunity to get to know. Don is survived by his four children, Rev. Mark Richards of Sacramento; Adam (Nessa) Richards of LaGrange, Georgia; Nicholas (Jessica) Richards of Sacramento; Andrew (Jennifer) Richards of Alpharetta, Georgia; and his four grandchildren, Luke, Landon, Lila and Sierra. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jill, and his several siblings. A private interment was held at Saint Mary Cemetery in Sacramento. Services are pending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

